WhosImmortal’s Fastest TTK SMG Loadout in Warzone 2 is Made for Close-Quarters Domination!

WhosImmortal consistently posts the best Warzone 2 loadouts that derive the most use for casual players. Here’s one with the fastest TTK.

The newest update changed a lot of meta weapons in the game and made room for a lot of experiment. Players can’t keep spamming the RPK and the RAAL MGs anymore due to balance changes. However, the use of faster fire-rate SMGs is also increasing in the meta. That is why we will use the MP7 and build one of the most dominant builds for close quarters with the help of WhosImmortal! His channel link is given at the end of the article for those who want to subscribe!

MP7 Close Quarters Build with the Fastest TTK in Warzone 2!

The gun we will be using is the Vel-46 or the MP7. The gun has a lot of strengths in close-range combat, and we always play to the gun’s strengths. That is why our attachments will be to make sure it thrives in close quarters and gives us an average TTK at medium ranges.

The first attachment we will use is the Demo RXT Stock. We will need this attachment to increase the sprint to fire and ADS Speed of the gun. To complement the first attachment, we will use the Schlager Soldier Grip, which also increases the same stats. The VLK LZR 7MW Laser will again increase the sprint to fire and ADS speed. Additionally, it also makes our aim more stable. The point of the first three attachments is to increase mobility and handling so that we are first aiming our guns at enemies.

The Xten Drop Grip is the fourth attachment for this loadout. This attachment increases the hip-fire accuracy and the aiming idle stability. This is to complement the quickness that the first three attachments provide. The last attachment will be the Lockshot KT-85 which is going to give us increased horizontal and vertical recoil control. It is important that we do not miss a single bullet from this gun, that is why this attachment is crucial.

All of these attachments combined are meant to increase mobility, handling, and accuracy. We do not need to increase the damage since the fire rate and accuracy will more than makeup for bullet velocity. You can equip any perk package and grenade combinations that suit your playstyle. Make sure to follow WhosImmortal on YouTube and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!

