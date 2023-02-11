Andrew Tate Reveals His Daily Routine in Jail; What Does the ‘Top G’ do Everyday?

Andrew Tate reveals his morning routine in prison consists of push ups, squats and many exercises to keep him focused. Details below.

The Top G has garnered a lot of attention from all kinds of people in recent times due to his extreme opinions. He was recently arrested for allegations for rape and human trafficking. He has been sentenced to jail till Februay 27th as of now. His tweets have been generating a lot of traffic. In one of his tweets, he revealed what he does in prison to keep him focused. Let us look at it.

Andrew Tate Morning Routine Revealed: Involves Doing 500 Pushups, 100 Dips and 200 Squats

There is only one way to survive in Jail. That is with absolute self-control and discipline. In Jail, your daily pleasures are extremely small, Phone calls and hot coffee. When you wake up, you will naturally want to grab a nice hot coffee and make your phone calls. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 8, 2023



Tate reveals that in the morning the tendency to grab a coffee and make a phone call is too high for most. The key to surviving jail is to be focused and disciplined.

The Top G claims to get his workout and disciplinary acts out of the way first before going to do making phone calls and getting a coffee. He claims that putting obstacles in your way before pertaining to the daily pleasures is the key to focus.

He also said that without self-control, jail would be much worse. In a much later tweet, he stated that his daily routine was to wake up and get a hot cup of coffee, but since pleasures are limited in jail, he has to make routines to not succumb.

The Top G will be detained till February 27th. Further investigations into the allegations are still going on. We will keep yu posted on whatever happens in the case. For more Andrew Tate news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

