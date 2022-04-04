Wankhede Stadium T20 records IPL: Wankhede Stadium recent matches IPL

Wankhede Stadium recent matches IPL: Wankhede Stadium will be hosting its fourth Indian Premier League 2022 match on Tuesday.

One of the four venues shortlisted to host the league stage of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Wankhede Stadium has already hosted three out of its 20 IPL 2022 matches.

Beginning with the tournament opener between IPL 2021 finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the iconic venue had witnessed the defending champions losing by 6 wickets in a low-scoring fixture.

Two novel teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans had played their first-ever IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium to be followed by Knight Riders winning their second IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, whose only previous match against each other at this venue had resulted in a comprehensive victory for the latter, will be playing their second match here tonight.

Wankhede Stadium T20 records IPL

It goes without saying that former and current Mumbai Indians cricketers have been the top performers in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadiums.

Considering the number of matches that they’ve played here, it would’ve been a surprise had they not featured in the list of highest run-scorers and wicket-takers. Click here to read about the highest innings totals in T20s played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium recent matches IPL

With both IPL 2022 and IPL 2021 played on neutral venues to a large extent, the latest IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium don’t feature MI. Having said that, unlike other teams, Mumbai will be playing four IPL 2022 league matches at their home ground.