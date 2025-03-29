Lewis Hamilton Drops Hint of a Musical Comeback With Latest TikTok Post

A lot has changed in Lewis Hamilton’s life over the past few months. Having called Brackley his home for over a decade, the Briton has shifted base to Maranello after his blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari this year.

And just like these changes on the professional front, Hamilton is continuing to try new things away from the sport: writing a film, taking part in adventures, and much more. He recently returned to TikTok and uploaded several pictures to provide an update about his life.

Per @f1gossippofficial on Instagram, the first few pictures Hamilton posted were about his move to Ferrari and how he was welcomed at his new home. He then posted several images about what he is up to away from F1, and one particular picture piqued everyone’s interest.

It was him playing the guitar, perhaps hinting that he is going to make a musical comeback. While Hamilton has always enjoyed music, he has been unwilling to showcase his talent to his fans because of the fear of being judged.

“I don’t really need to open up the doors for people to breathe fire in and talk dirt about something that you’re passionate about, you do for the love of something,” he said in an interview back in 2017.

To date, Hamilton has only lent his voice for one song, which he made in collaboration with American singer Christina Aguilera, and that too, under the pseudonym of XNDA. Perhaps that could change alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. The Monegasque is not afraid to release his music and has released several instrumental hits since 2023.

With Leclerc having expressed his interest in collaborating with Hamilton, the seven-time F1 champion may feel less nervous about showing his musical talents to his fans if he has the support of the 27-year-old.

Fans may need to wait for Leclerc and Hamilton’s collaboration

Although Leclerc seemed quite keen on making a musical collaboration with Hamilton until last year, he seems to have other priorities now. “For the music collaboration, we thought about it! But for now, let’s focus on winning the championship, and then maybe we’ll make music to celebrate it,” he said in an interview before the 2025 season started.

However, with Ferrari having gotten off to a disastrous start this year, winning the championship will be a huge challenge for them. The Italian outfit had a disappointing season opener in Australia as they just managed five points after Leclerc finished eighth and Hamilton tenth.

Things then got worse for them in China despite Hamilton kickstarting the weekend by winning the sprint race. Both Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from the Grand Prix for two different reasons, restricting Ferrari’s points tally to just 12 for the whole weekend. This has dropped them to fifth in the championship with 17 points, a whopping 61 points behind leaders McLaren.

So, if Leclerc’s condition to make a musical collaboration with Hamilton is winning the title with Ferrari, then fans may need to wait for at least another year, as it seems unlikely that the team will be able to break their 17-year drought this season, considering how their campaign has begun.