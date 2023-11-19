‘Gabrielle Union Filing for Divorce’: Debunking Claims Suggesting Dwyane Wade and His Wife’s Split

Earlier this year, Dwyane Wade decided to resurface personal details regarding a tumultuous phase of his relationship with Gabrielle Union. The former Miami Heat star opened up on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast about the difficult phase of his life when he fathered a child with another woman while being in a relationship with Union. Wade’s admission may have cleared out a lot of details regarding his relationship with Union before their marriage in 2014, but it also prompted certain rumors and speculations about their current relationship further down the line.

Last month, a celebrity gossip podcast named Deux/U highlighted some remarks from unnamed sources and fans that suggested that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union might be heading towards a split. These rumors mostly stemmed from a report of Wade having an intimate conversation with an unknown woman and the celebrity couple refraining from posting pictures together on their respective social media handles.

Subsequently, the rumors caught wind and prompted a number of reports on a potential split between Wade and Union. However, there is no reason to believe that these reports are anything more than juicy celebrity gossip fabricated out of thin air. As this article points out, Wade and Union have been seen together in public on multiple occasions.

Besides, Gabrielle Union has put all rumors to bed by posting on Instagram about her husband’s heartwarming wish to her in the wake of her 51st birthday. Additionally, Union and Wade also posted delightful pictures on social media of them celebrating their daughter Kaavia James’ birthday together. Therefore, there seems to be no evidence supporting Wade and Union’s split.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s relationship has gone through a lot

During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, Dwyane Wade addressed how difficult it was for him to face his then girlfriend after cheating on her. He wanted to break up with Union to avoid the consequences of his action. However, in retrospect, the three-time NBA Champion claimed that he wouldn’t have survived if Union had really left him at that stage of his life.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1721561031171080541?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wade and Union also faced a tough time after the former NBA star’s child Zaya Wade coming out as transgender. The couple faced a lot of backlash for supporting Zaya in her transition. However, these difficulties seemed to have further strengthened their bond. And their relationship appears to be going as strong as ever.