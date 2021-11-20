“That date still hurts lоl”: LeBron James’ former teammate Channing Frye reacts to a tweet about the Lakers having a similar trade deadline as the Cavs back in 2018

Former Cavs player Channing Frye was traded to the LA Lakers by LeBron James and the Cavaliers as a part of a roster overhaul on the trade deadline

LeBron James has always been about winning now and will go to any lengths to achieve success. That can be in the form of making trades, firing coaches, so on and so forth if he feels like the present regimen is not working in the most effective manner.

Case in point: 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers. The King put on his GM Hat and traded almost half their roster on the trade deadline. The Cavs traded six players and a first-round pick to four teams in three separate deals for four new players. What is crazier is that they did so in the span of a few hours.

When the dust settled, the Cavaliers added George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr. They did so in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Channing Frye, Dwyane Wade, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose, and their own 2018 first-round pick.

Recently, one of the pieces in a trade, Channing Frye reacted to a tweet suggesting that the current Lakers roster is going to have a Cavs 2018 type of trade deadline. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

Channing Frye comments on getting traded to the Lakers back in 2018.

The La Lakers have been absolutely awful this season. As a result, it has got people talking about possible trades that LeBron James and the Lakers could make to improve their current roster.

Recently, a Twitter user even said that one can expect a complete roster overhaul, similar to the Cavs roster back in 2018. Check out the tweet here:

This Lakers roster gonna have a Cavs 2018 type of trade deadline — alec (@WildcatsBetter) November 20, 2021

The tweet inspired a hilarious reply from former Cavs player, Channing Frye. Ironically, he was actually part of one of the many trades that went down back in 2018. The tweet had a GIF of a baby crying, along with the caption: “That date still hurts lol”. Check out his tweet here:

Ironically, he was shipped to the Lakers itself. However, you cannot blame Frye for feeling a bit bad. Getting traded almost always hurts. You could say that the trade eventually worked out well, with the Cavs making the NBA finals, before getting swept by the Warriors.

Nonetheless, it seems like the Lakers are setting up for a trade or two with the way they have started this season. One can surely count on LeGM to make an appearance this season and pull off a few trades for the Purple and Gold this season.