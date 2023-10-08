“I literally do nothing wrong on that platform” – xQc is shocked as he gets banned on Instagram for breaking TOS

Felix “xQc” Lengyel started his career as a professional Overwatch player before shifting to streaming full-time. Now he has almost 12 million followers on Twitch and more than 550k followers on Kick because of his gaming, and reaction content. Recently, xQc expressed his shock at getting banned from Instagram for breaking their Terms of Service.



xQc splits his live streams equally among gaming content, reaction content, and discussing various topics with his viewers. His exciting content attracts hundreds and thousands of viewers on his streams. In fact, he recently went viral for his review of Drake’s new album “For All The Dogs,” which he was quite critical about.

Other than Twitch, Kick, and YouTube Felix has quite a healthy following of around 570k on Instagram. Let’s dive in to know what xQc had to say about his Instagram ban.

xQc gets banned on Instagram

xQc mentioned on his latest livestream that his Instagram account was banned because of breaking TOS. Felix and his fans were in distress as to why the company would take such a huge step on October 7, 2023.

xQc explained to his viewers that he did nothing wrong on the Instagram account and stated “That Instagram is like the most tame usage of a social platform you will ever see in your life”. Felix added that he was completely chill in using his Instagram where he wrote nice things and posted nice pictures. He clearly claimed that banning his Instagram account because of breaking TOS did not make any sense.

xQc called his Instagram page a role model as to how Instagram should be used by people and later proceeded to claim that somebody should have paid an Instagram employee to get the account banned. He did not care about the ban and informed his viewers that he had several contacts at the Instagram office and that getting his Instagram account unbanned was not an issue.

Felix also surprised his viewers by stating that it was good that his Instagram handle got banned and later added that he wanted to get a new Instagram handle and get it verified. He concluded by stating that he was going to talk to the employees to get the account unbanned as well as get a new handle and get it verified at the same time.

Netizens shared their thoughts as to why his account was banned. A few commenters dragged Sam “Adept” into the conversation and asked everyone to be careful about the person they were dating so he/she did not end up getting banned on Instagram. They also added that Adept was still taking her revenge.

Adept accuses xQc of substance abuse

xQc has been facing a ton of controversies for some time now. Getting banned on Instagram was the least of his concerns because his ex-girlfriend, Adept, accused him of substance abuse. The live-streaming star has been facing multiple issues with his ex after their controversial breakup. Adept started out claiming that she owned xQc’s car and proceeded to file lawsuits against him.

Now that xQc has won the case, Adept quite recently leaked various other private information on her livestream including that xQc was taking illicit and unprescribed drugs in Lil NasX’s event. While xQc completely denied the accusation, Dream, a popular content creator came to his aid and stated that there were no drugs involved in the event.