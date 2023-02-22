Before Tom Aspinall, Conor McGregor Once Threatened to Kill Former UFC Interim Champion

In light of Conor McGregor’s recent death threat aimed towards UFC Heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall, his staunch following will find it complicated to digest that this isn’t McGregor’s first instance down this road. McGregor has made a name for himself since 2018 for the disparaging comments he has made on social media towards anyone that has questioned his credence and ability as a mixed martial artist.

The Notorious one has berated numerous martial artists and celebrated luminaries for the discrediting remarks made towards him. Tom Aspinall, who was his latest victim, recently received a stern warning from the Irishman to stop providing his insights on him and told him: “Don’t ever speak my name in disrespect again.”

Conor McGregor has called Tom Aspinall a “mush head rat” in a since deleted tweet.🤣 This was in response to Aspinall saying he wouldn’t mind McGregor vs. Chandler getting cancelled as there is 20 other fights he’s more excited for.😳#TUF31 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/mwOTpTsVpS — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 20, 2023

However, this isn’t breaking news. As it turns out, the 34-year-old has been down this path before, around three years ago, when he threatened to kill former Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor once presaged to kill Tony Ferguson!

Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor have had a heated relationship since the latter’s move up in weight to the 155lbs division. Once their relationship crossed the boundaries of reparation, McGregor pulled no punches.

And one such instance found the Mexican American on the receiving end of a death threat from the former two-weight world champion.

Back when McGregor was rehabilitating from the injury he sustained against Dustin Poirier, it was a common theme that Mystic Mac would take to social media to provide updates on his physique. McGregor stated on Twitter:

“All I read was “look how big he has gotten” My man! These clowns are f***ed when I get back”

The tweet from McGregor garnered the interest of El Cucuy, which prompted a response from him. Ferguson said:

“Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF P***y.”

Quite the rant from El Cucuy, who has not remained silent to any slander headed his way. Likewise, McGregor seemed irate that Ferguson went on another one of his prattles. McGregor went on to respond by saying:

“Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it. Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it. Only on PPV.”

The chief reason behind their long ongoing feud is El Cucuy believed McGregor’s move up in weight hindered his ability to capture the title shot, postponing his interim championship victory by around a year.

In addition, the pair were represented by Paradigm Sports initially. With tensions rising between the two, the 38-year-old eventually moved on from Paradigm before signing with Ballengee Group in 2019.

McGregor and Ferguson to tussle down the line?

McGregor and Ferguson have indulged in several back-and-forth’s over the years, but a fight between them is yet to materialize.

Given the history between the two, and the circumstances revolving around their MMA careers now, it would not far fetch to assume that the pair will eventually meet down the line before either man retires.

The UFC and the lightweight division are owed this fight, and the onus rests on the shoulders of UFC President Dana White, matchmaker Sean Selby, and Hunter Campbell.

