India vs England 5th Test 2022 squad list: Who is new Test captain of India?

India vs England 5th Test 2022 squad list: The SportsRush brings you the squad details of India and England for the Birmingham test.

England and India will go head to head against each other in the rescheduled 5th test of the 5-match test series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The series is currently led by Team India by 2-1, and this match has its very own importance. Apart from the series, the points earned in this match will play a huge part in the World Test Championship as well.

The English team is flying under the new leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, and the Indian team will find it tough to beat England at their home. This contest promises to be an exciting one.

India vs England 5th Test 2022 squad list

The Indian team is missing the services of KL Rahul in this series, who is out due to a groin injury, whereas Ajinkya Rahane is also not in the squad. Rohit Sharma is Covid positive, so the Indian team may have to play this match without their two regular openers. Shubhman Gill is set to open the innings, but his partner is uncertain.

Mayank Agarwal has been roped in as a replacement for Rohit Sharma, but Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are in the contention to open. The team will most probably play either Ravindra Jadeja or R Ashwin in this match. The pace lineup of the team looks solid with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, etc.

Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain the Indian team in this match. He will be the first Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to do the same.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishan, Umesh Yadav.

This English team has gone through a lot of changes since the last year’s four tests between these two sides. Ben Stokes has replaced Joe Root as the captain, whereas Brendon McCullum is the new head coach of the side. The hosts whitewashed New Zealand in the last series, and they have retained the same team.

Jonny Bairstow is in absolutely gun form with the bat, whereas Joe Root has also found his groove. Ollie Pope has also batted well, but the eyes will be on the openers yet again. Ben Foakes could not keep wickets in the last match and his replacement Sam Billings has been retained in the team.

The eyes will be on the injury status of James Anderson, but the rest of the bowlers have also done well in his absence. This English lineup looks very very settled.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.